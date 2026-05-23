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1-The US : a rogue state funding terrorists worldwide for decades - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-us-a-rogue-state-funding-terrorists-worldwide-for-decades/

2-The US has officially lost (only the first phase for me) the war against Iran according to Larry Johnson - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-us-has-officially-lost-only-the-first-phase-for-me-the-war-against-iran-according-to-larry-johnson/

3-The recent Xi-Trump Summit in Beijing was an occasion for China to state clearly her red lines but the war of the colonial West against the Sovereigns keeps on as usual - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-recent-xi-trump-summit-in-beijing-was-an-occasion-for-china-to-state-clearly-her-red-lines-but-the-war-of-the-colonial-west-against-the-sovereigns-keeps-on-as-usual/

4-Pepe Escobar : Putin to meet Xi in Beijing - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-putin-to-meet-xi-in-beijing/

5-China has upper hand now - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-has-upper-hand-now/

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6-Putin in Beijing : What's next for China-Russia ties ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/putin-in-beijing-whats-next-for-china-russia-ties/

7-Shahid King Bolsen exposes Trump's REAL role in the American "empire's" collapse - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/shahid-king-bolsen-exposes-trumps-real-role-in-the-american-empires-collapse/

8-President Xi Jinping unleashes fiery attack against the Uncouth Slaves/US in President Vladimir Putin's presence - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/president-xi-jinping-unleashes-fiery-attack-against-the-uncouth-slaves-us-in-president-putins-presence/

9-Russia & China are erasing their borders, all 4200 km AND it's changing everything - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-china-are-erasing-their-borders-all-4200-km-and-its-changing-everything/

10-Exhibition on China-Russia close partnership at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/exhibition-on-china-russia-close-partnership-at-the-great-hall-of-the-people-beijing/

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