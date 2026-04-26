Share

1-Honor to Kim Iversen : Iran should have nukes - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/honor-to-kim-iversen-iran-should-have-nukes/

2-The puppeteers of the Orange Baboon of Barbaria perfectly master Neuro-Linguistic Programmation NLP - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-puppeteers-of-the-orange-baboon-of-barbaria-perfectly-master-neuro-linguistic-programmation-nlp/

3-The Song featuring Kim Jong-Un that shocks the World - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-song-featuring-kim-jung-un-that-shocks-the-world/

4-Canada joins China's Banking System - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/canada-joins-chinas-banking-system/

5-Pepe Escobar : China just HUMILIATED the Orange Baboon's blockade plan of the Hormuz Strait - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-china-just-humiliated-the-orange-baboons-blockade-plan-of-the-hormuz-strait/

Share

6-Professor Mohammad Marandi : China & Iran DEMOLISH the blockade of the Hormuz Strait and the Orange Baboon HUMILIATED - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/professor-mohammad-marandi-china-iran-demolish-the-blockade-of-the-hormuz-strait-and-the-orange-baboon-humiliated/

7-China secured long ago her energy supplies BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-secured-long-ago-her-energy-supplies-bwahahahahahahahahahaha/

8-Losers focus on the winner : THE WINNER FOCUSES ON WINNING - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/losers-focus-on-the-winner-the-winner-focuses-on-winning/

9-The real nuclear threat from China : A NUCLEAR POWER STATION BUILT EVERY 3 WEEKS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-nuclear-threat-from-china-a-nuclear-power-station-built-every-3-weeks/

10-FIFTEEN US warships couldn't stop ONE Chinese oil tanker - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/fifteen-us-warships-couldnt-stop-one-chinese-oil-tanker/

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…