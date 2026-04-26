China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260423
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Honor to Kim Iversen : Iran should have nukes - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/honor-to-kim-iversen-iran-should-have-nukes/
2-The puppeteers of the Orange Baboon of Barbaria perfectly master Neuro-Linguistic Programmation NLP - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-puppeteers-of-the-orange-baboon-of-barbaria-perfectly-master-neuro-linguistic-programmation-nlp/
3-The Song featuring Kim Jong-Un that shocks the World - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-song-featuring-kim-jung-un-that-shocks-the-world/
4-Canada joins China's Banking System - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/canada-joins-chinas-banking-system/
5-Pepe Escobar : China just HUMILIATED the Orange Baboon's blockade plan of the Hormuz Strait - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-china-just-humiliated-the-orange-baboons-blockade-plan-of-the-hormuz-strait/
6-Professor Mohammad Marandi : China & Iran DEMOLISH the blockade of the Hormuz Strait and the Orange Baboon HUMILIATED - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/professor-mohammad-marandi-china-iran-demolish-the-blockade-of-the-hormuz-strait-and-the-orange-baboon-humiliated/
7-China secured long ago her energy supplies BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-secured-long-ago-her-energy-supplies-bwahahahahahahahahahaha/
8-Losers focus on the winner : THE WINNER FOCUSES ON WINNING - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/losers-focus-on-the-winner-the-winner-focuses-on-winning/
9-The real nuclear threat from China : A NUCLEAR POWER STATION BUILT EVERY 3 WEEKS - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-nuclear-threat-from-china-a-nuclear-power-station-built-every-3-weeks/
10-FIFTEEN US warships couldn't stop ONE Chinese oil tanker - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/fifteen-us-warships-couldnt-stop-one-chinese-oil-tanker/