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1-HOW one perfect fight scene manipulated an entire generation - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-one-perfect-fight-scene-manipulated-an-entire-generation/

2-DeepSeek V4 and Huawei Chips crush Silicon Valley Myth - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/deepseek-v4-and-huawei-chips-crush-silicon-valley-myth/

3-Some delusional entitled morons truly have a death wish - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/some-delusional-entitled-morons-truly-have-a-death-wish/

4-Iran & Russia just HUMILIATED the Orange Pegs' bullying plan : Full control of the Hormuz Strait now - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-russia-just-humiliated-the-orange-pegs-bullying-plan-full-control-of-the-hormuz-strait-now/

5-The Uncouth Slaves/US just revealed the attack plan : the Hormuz Strait blockade will continue, said the Orange Pegs - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-slaves-us-just-revealed-the-attack-plan-the-hormuz-strait-blockade-will-continue-orange-pegs/

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6-The cinematic machine producing the delusional entitled morons - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-cinematic-machine-producing-the-delusional-entitled-morons/

7-PETRODOLLAR KAPUT - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/petrodollar-kaput/

8-PUTIN WILL TAKE KIEV - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/putin-will-take-kiev/

9-The AI industry in the US is doomed : NOW China owns it all - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-ai-industry-in-the-us-is-doomed-now-china-owns-it-all/

10-China has now more billionaires (1100) than the US but more importantly, China has a Chinese open Devoted Aristocratic Oligarchy (CoDAO) for strictly supervising the billionaires operating in China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-has-now-more-billionaires-1100-than-the-us-but-more-importantly-china-has-a-chinese-open-devored-aristocratic-oligarchy-codao-for-supervising-the-billionaires/

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