China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260329
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Beijing's proxy war : China's secret military pipeline to Tehran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/beijings-proxy-war-chinas-secret-military-pipeline-to-tehran/
2-Seyed Mohammed Marandi : US attacked largest gas fields & Iran Declared Economic War - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/seyed-mohammed-marandi-us-attacked-largest-gas-fields-iran-declared-economic-war/
3-The Road to Tabriz : a ground-level view of the West's war on Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-road-to-tabriz-a-ground-level-view-of-the-wests-war-on-iran/
4-How China's new spacesuit solves what NASA found impossible - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-chinas-new-spacesuit-solves-what-nasa-found-impossible/
5-The Taiwanese people are much smarter than the delusional house niggers administering FOR NOW the island - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-taiwanese-people-are-much-smarter-than-the-delusional-house-niggers-administering-for-now-the-island/
6-Chinese Representative Torches UN/NATO at UNHRC over brazen hypocrisy - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinese-representative-torches-un-nato-at-unhrc-over-brazen-hypocrisy/
7-Part II : In a nutshell, what's the AZAEL, the Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment ? - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/part-ii-in-a-nutshell-whats-the-azael-the-anglo-zio-american-establishment/
8-That is WHY the World wants China to CRIPPLE Nvidia - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/that-is-why-the-world-wants-china-to-cripple-nvidia/
9-Pepe Escobar : Iran's strategy of Attrition Warfare - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobar-irans-strategy-of-attrition-warfare/
10-BOOM BOOM TEL AVIV ... BOOM BOOM TEL AVIV ... BOOM BOOM TEL AVIV ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/boom-boom-tel-aviv/