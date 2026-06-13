China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260613
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-The World FEARS the US and PREFERS China - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-world-fears-the-us-and-prefers-china/
2-NO, IT WAS NOT BAD INTEL ::: The war's goal is not victory over Eurasia ie Russia or East Asia ie China but CONTINUOUS WAR for making a society always on the brink of starvation (George Orwell 1903-1950) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/no-it-was-not-bad-intel-the-wars-goal-is-not-victory-over-eurasia-ie-russia-or-east-asia-ie-china-but-continuous-war-for-making-a-society-always-on-the-brink-of-starvation-george-orwell-1903-1/
3-Huawei just changed the future of microchips forever - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/huawei-just-changed-the-future-of-microchips-forever/
4-The Orang-Utan & Netanyauhu KABUKI THEATER - Watch the hilarious 2'20" to 2'50" segment of the video - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-orang-utan-netanyauhu-kabuki-theater-watch-the-hilarious-220-to-250-segment-of-the-video/
5-The Cult behind Israel : Chabad explained - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-cult-behind-israel-chabad-explained/
6-China is waiting for the war to end for owning the peace - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-waiting-for-the-war-to-end-for-owning-the-peace/
7-US missiles blown up in Iran & Israel will NEVER be replaced - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-missiles-blown-up-in-iran-israel-will-never-be-replaced/
8-Global money flies from Switzerland to Hong-Kong - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/global-money-flies-from-switzerland-to-hong-kong/
9-The usd is collapsing - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-usd-is-collapsing/
10-CLOWNS performed HASBARA CRYING RITUAL in the Israeli Knesset - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/clowns-performed-hasbara-criyng-ritual-in-the-israeli-knesset/