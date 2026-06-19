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1-YEMEN declares blockade of the Bab-al-Mandab and begins operations against Israhell - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/yemen-declares-blockade-of-the-bab-al-mandab-and-begins-operations-against-israhell/

2-President Xi Jinping says China-DPRK ties stand at new historical starting point - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/president-xi-jinping-says-china-dprk-ties-stand-at-new-historical-starting-point/

3-Here's what Elon Musk really wants BUT words can be DEEPLY & TRAGICALLY misleading - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/heres-what-elon-musk-really-wants-but-words-can-be-deeply-tragically-misleading/

4-NOAHIDISM or the Seven Noahide Laws : more pervasive in the West than you think - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/noahidism-or-the-seven-noahide-laws-more-pervasive-in-the-west-than-you-might-think/

5-US Congress is MERGING US & Israeli military (National Defense Authorization Act NDAA section 224) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-congress-is-merging-us-israeli-military/

6-THE GRAND HUMILIATION : Israhell gets hit and Does NOT Respond - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-grand-humiliation-israhell-gets-hit-and-does-not-respond/

7-The imperialist motivations for the war of agression against Iran are now crystal clear - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-imperialist-motivations-for-the-war-of-agression-against-iran-are-now-crystal-clear/

8-WHO REALLY CONTROL US FOREIGN POLICY and WHAT they gain by convincing you otherwise - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/who-really-control-us-foreign-policy-and-what-they-gain-by-convincing-you-otherwise/

9-Iran's Axis of Resistance will transform the World - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/irans-axis-of-resistance-will-transform-the-world/

10-German elites lose the UN Security Council Seat. Collapse of Europe's leading power - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/german-elites-lose-the-un-security-council-seat-collapse-of-europes-leading-power/

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