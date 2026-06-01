China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260601
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-China CANCELS US stock & bond investments as its GLOBAL GOLD PLAN starts THIS JULY 2026. A reminder : China's true gold reserve is 30 000 metric tons - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-cancels-us-stock-bond-investments-as-its-global-gold-plan-starts-this-july-2026-a-reminder-chinas-true-gold-reserve-is-30-000-metric-tons/
2-China took over another $5 trillion industry : chemicals industry & chemistry research - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-took-over-another-5-trillion-industry-chemicals-industry-chemistry-research/
3-Ken O'Keefe investigating on the ground what happened at Minab, Iran : a ritual human sacrifice by the US & Israel - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/ken-okeefe-investigating-on-the-ground-what-happened-at-minab-iran-a-ritual-human-sacrifice-by-the-us-israel/
4-The Abraham Accords aka the Greater Israel Accords aka the PPMMC, the Pirates-Pedophiles-Mass Murderers Charter - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-abraham-accords-aka-the-greater-israel-accords-aka-the-ppmmc-the-pirates-pedophiles-mass-murderers-charter/
5-Israhell's Doomsday has arrived : there is NO CHANCE OF SURVIVAL BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/israhells-doomsday-has-arrived-there-is-no-chance-of-survival/
6-A REALLY good LEGO video on the global stakes related to the Strait of Hormuz - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-really-good-lego-video-on-the-global-stakes-related-to-the-strait-of-hormuz/
7-China has 10 cities that make New York looks like a joke - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-has-10-cities-that-make-new-york-look-loke-a-joke/
8-WHY the West is losing control - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-the-west-is-losing-control/
9-India & Pakistan Rise can happen only in the New Global Reality. And I add that it is vitally needed that they get rid of their house niggers mindsets towards the West - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/india-pakistan-rise-can-happen-only-in-the-new-global-reality-and-i-add-that-it-is-vitally-needed-that-they-get-rid-of-their-house-niggers-mindsets-towards-the-west/
10-China-Pakistan mutual trust deepens after visit to Beijing - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-pakistan-mutual-trust-deepens-after-visit-to-beijing/