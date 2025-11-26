China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines...
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-Victor Gao’s insights on Japan (in Chinese with English subtitles) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/victor-gaos-insights-on-japan-in-chinese-with-english-subtitles/
2-Liquidating Japan’s fascist remnants is China’s duty - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/liquidating-japans-fascist-remnants-is-chinas-duty/
3-China knows the Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC (USA) very dirty financial secret - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-knows-the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipacusa-very-dirty-financial-secret/
4-Internationalization of the Chinese currency with the digital Yuan (e-CN¥) launched on March 17, 2025 and already representing 38% of global trade - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/internationalization-of-the-chinese-currency-with-the-digital-yuan-e-cn%c2%a5/
5-China’s top economist reveals BRICS’s DE-DOLLARIZATION PLAN - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-top-economist-reveals-bricss-plan-for-de-dollarization/
6-BLOODBATH : US Economic Panic begins as severe $3 trillion Wipeout hits the Stock Market - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/bloodbath-us-economic-panic-begins-as-severe-3-trillion-wipeout-hits-the-stock-market/
7-A hilariously entertaining and insightful analysis of the 28-point “peace plan” for Ukraine offered by the Swamp’s Orange Muppet - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-hilariously-entertaining-and-insightful-analysis-of-the-28-point-peace-plan-for-ukraine-offered-by-the-swamps-orange-muppet/
8-The Uncouth Slaves of AIPAC (USA) engineered Covid - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-uncouth-slaves-of-aipac-usa-engineered-covid/
9-China’s C919 jetliner showcased at the Dubai Airshow - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-c919-jetliner-showcased-at-the-dubai-airshow/
10-ON THE TWO FORMS OF RESPECT - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/on-the-two-forms-of-respect/