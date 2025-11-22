China Writer Dr. K is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines...
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-Eric Li destroyed the Western democratic pretensions : and it was in 2013 ! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/eric-li-destroyed-western-democratic-pretensions-and-it-was-in-2013/
2-The Chinese AI Iceberg - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-chinese-ai-iceberg/
3-The Guangdong*Hong-Kong*Macao GBA (Greater Bay Area) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-guangdonghong-kongmacao-gba-greater-bay-area/
4-Kishore Mabhubani : Come to Shenzhen ! See China’s wonders with your own eyes - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/kishore-mabhubani-come-to-shenzhen-see-chinas-wonders-with-your-own-eyes/
5-THE US DOLLAR IS DEAD !!! THE US DOLLAR IS DEAD !!! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-us-dollar-is-dead-the-us-dollar-is-dead/
6-WHY China can BBQ in space but the United States of AIPAC (USA) can’t - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-china-can-bbq-in-space-but-the-united-states-of-aipac-usa-cant/
7-China just banned ALL US Chips as Russia-China eliminate ALL usd payments in trade - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-just-banned-all-us-chips-as-russia-china-eliminate-all-usd-payments-in-trade/
8-The Crusades never ended - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-crusades-never-ended/
9-Huawei’s Kunpeng 920 chips for HarmonyOS PCs destroying US sanctions - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/huaweis-kunpeng-920-chips-for-harmonyos-pcs-destroying-us-sanctions/
10-The Russian Special Forces (Spetsnaz) to the rescue of Venezuela - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russian-special-forces-to-the-rescue-of-venezuela/