China Writer Dr. K has a fresh batch of informative short vids for your viewing pleasure and education. Learn the real stories behind the MSM headlines...
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-Trump is DONE : China’s BOMBSHELL blows up trade war as Putin arms Iran - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trump-is-done-chinas-bombshell-blows-up-trade-war-as-putin-arms-iran/
2-The US assumption that it is in competition with China in this century is very wrong - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-us-assumption-that-it-is-in-competition-with-china-this-century-is-wrong/
3-When 2 Global South countries are waging war to each other, one of them went to D.C. - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/when-2-global-south-countries-are-waging-war-to-each-other-one-of-them-went-to-d-c/
4-WHY the usd became worthless ? (In French with English subs available) - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-the-usd-became-worthless-in-french-with-english-subs-available/
5-Scott Bessent the delusional entitled moron complained that the Chinese Trade Representative Li Chenggang bullied him ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/scott-bessent-the-delusional-entitled-morons-complained-that-the-chinese-trade-representative-li-chenggang-bullied-him/
6-China destroys European industry over Nexperia seizure : US & EU FAFO with the Chinese - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-destroys-european-industry-over-nexperia-seizure-us-eu-fafo-with-the-chinese/
7-How Wall Street Built the Nazi War Machine - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-wall-street-built-the-nazi-war-machine/
8-Hey Bessent the delusional entitled moron !!! Just triple down with your delusional entitled moronic actions !!! MORONIZE, BABY, MORONIZE !!! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/hey-bessent-just-triple-down-with-your-delusional-entitled-moronic-actions-moronize-baby-moronize/