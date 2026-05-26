C Ozmun

Was China's First Nuclear Bomb Calculated with an Abacus?

Rumor has it that back in the 1960s, during the pioneering days of the PRC’s atomic energy enterprise, conditions were so harsh and equipment so primitive that scientists managed to brute-force the calculations for a nuclear bomb using nothing but an abacus. As this story spread over time, many people began to wonder: is an abacus really that powerful…