China Writer Chet Ozmun has put English subtitles on the Award-Winning Chinese Film "Out of Place". It Offers a Fresh Voice in World Cinema. Watch it for free!
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Out of Place (2025) [小城季风] dir. Jin Xiangyi
https://rumble.com/v70pct4-out-of-place-2025-dir.-jin-xiangyi.html
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…
Congratulations: your enemies have put you on my email provider's spam list.