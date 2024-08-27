Share this postChina Writer Chet Ozmun has 100s of hours of audiobooks for when you're on the move. He also subtitles movies and writes articles. It all adds up to more arrows in your Sino-quiver!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherChina Writer Chet Ozmun has 100s of hours of audiobooks for when you're on the move. He also subtitles movies and writes articles. It all adds up to more arrows in your Sino-quiver!China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!Jeff J BrownAug 27, 20243Share this postChina Writer Chet Ozmun has 100s of hours of audiobooks for when you're on the move. He also subtitles movies and writes articles. It all adds up to more arrows in your Sino-quiver!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Sharehttps://www.youtube.com/@COzmun1https://substack.com/@chetozmunwww.chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=ozmunhttps://x.com/OzmunCThanks for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share3Share this postChina Writer Chet Ozmun has 100s of hours of audiobooks for when you're on the move. He also subtitles movies and writes articles. It all adds up to more arrows in your Sino-quiver!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Chet Ozmun has created an extraordinary legacy - especially with his readings of "The Governance of China" (I have all four volumes in hard copy). I don't resonate with him ideologically but I don't think China should be looked at through an ideological lens. Cheers.