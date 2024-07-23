Chef Patrice lays on a 34-course banquet for your hungry brain! The week that was The Greanville Post.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
21-Jul
-- INTERVIEW: [On the lebanon front]—So many taunts from Israel about invasion, but no action
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/21/interview-on-the-lebanon-front-so-many-taunts-from-israel-about-invasion-but-no-action/
21-Jul
-- ICJ verdict: Highest court rules Palestine resistance is legitimate, Israel’s claim of self-defence is not.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/21/icj-verdict-highest-court-rules-palestine-resistance-is-legitimate-israels-claim-of-self-defence-is-not/
21-Jul
-- Children of Gaza (CBS Sunday Morning—Jul 21-2024)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/21/children-of-gaza-cbs-sunday-morning-jul-21-2024/
21-Jul
-- This better not be right: U.S. Government is set to win back control over Venezuela on July 28th.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/21/this-better-not-be-right-u-s-government-is-set-to-win-back-control-over-venezuela-on-july-28th/
21-Jul
-- LARRY JOHNSON and SCOTT RITTER: IS DHS RESPONSIBLE FOR ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/21/larry-johnson-and-scott-ritter-is-dhs-responsible-for-assassination-attempt-on-trump/
21-Jul
-- Trump’s Acceptance Speech
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/21/trumps-acceptance-speech/
21-Jul
-- China is installing the wind and solar equivalent of five large nuclear power stations per week
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/21/china-is-installing-the-wind-and-solar-equivalent-of-five-large-nuclear-power-stations-per-week/
20-Jul
-- “White Trash” Historian Nancy Isenberg on J.D. Vance, “Hillbilly Elegy” & Class in America
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/20/white-trash-historian-nancy-isenberg-on-j-d-vance-hillbilly-elegy-class-in-america/
19-Jul
-- Trump, Like Biden, Has Always Been a Whore to the Deep State
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/19/trump-like-biden-has-always-been-a-whore-to-the-deep-state/
19-Jul
-- Dr Antony Monteiro: Biden’s Weakness, His Debate with Trump, and the Assassination Attempt on Trump
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/19/dr-antony-monteiro-bidens-weakness-his-debate-with-trump-and-the-assassination-attempt-on-trump/
19-Jul
-- Scott Ritter: Gloomy predictions for Israel, and for the world, if the US does not rectify its strategic doctrine against Russia
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/19/scott-ritter-gloomy-predictions-for-israel-and-for-the-world-id-the-us-does-not-rectify-its-strategic-doctrine-against-russia/
19-Jul
-- US Asian Headache: Japan Is Shrinking!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/19/us-asian-headache-japan-is-shrinking/
18-Jul
-- UKRAINE: STATE TERRORISTS OF THE WEST HAVE REJECTED EVERY ESCAPE ROUTE OFFERED
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/18/ukraine-state-terrorists-of-the-west-have-rejected-every-escape-route-offered/
18-Jul
-- The History of Ukraine’s War, as I State and Document It, vs. As Russia’s Government States
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/18/the-history-of-ukraines-war-as-i-state-and-document-it-vs-as-russias-government-states/
18-Jul
-- Now Trying to Blame Iran for Plot To Kill Trump! How Stupid You Think We Are?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/18/now-trying-to-blame-iran-for-plot-to-kill-trump-how-stupid-you-think-we-are/
18-Jul
-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH EPISODE 21 WITH LAITH MAROUF – MASSACRES CONTINUE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/18/middle-east-in-depth-episode-21-iwth-laith-marouf-massacres-continue/
18-Jul
-- Why ‘Anti-Wokesters’ NEVER PROTEST US Foreign Policy – w/ Lee Fang
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/18/why-anti-wokesters-never-protest-us-foreign-policy-w-lee-fang/
18-Jul
-- Expectation? To be superhumanly inhuman
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/18/expectation-to-be-superhumanly-inhuman/
18-Jul
-- Dispatches from Andrei Martyanov—culture critic, debunker maximus
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/18/dispatches-from-andrei-martyanov-culture-critic-debunker-maximus/
17-Jul
-- The Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump and Political Violence Waged by the U.S.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/17/the-assassination-attempt-on-donald-trump-and-political-violence-waged-by-the-u-s/
17-Jul
-- George Galloway interviews Niko House on Trump assassination attempt and other recent developments
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/17/george-galloway-interviews-niko-house-on-trump-assassination-attempt/
17-Jul
-- Garland Nixon: POLITICAL COLLAPSE – THE BLINKEN SULLIVAN ADMINISTRATION HAS SCREWED UP EVERYTHING
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/17/garland-nixon-political-collapse-the-blinken-sullivan-administration-has-screwed-up-everything/
17-Jul
-- PEPE ESCOBAR: RUSSIA & NATO ON BRINK OF ALL-OUT WAR AND PUTIN ISN’T BLUFFING WITH THIS MOVE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/17/pepe-escobar-russia-nato-on-brink-of-all-out-war-and-putin-isnt-bluffing-with-this-move/
17-Jul
-- Butler Update (Trump Assassination Attempt)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/17/butler-update-trump-assassination-attempt/
17-Jul
-- Why Russia Will Defeat NATO in Ukraine
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/17/why-russia-will-defeat-nato-in-ukraine/
16-Jul
-- Is Joe Biden a “Good and Decent Man”?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/16/is-joe-biden-a-good-and-decent-man/
16-Jul
-- The Surrender
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/16/the-surrender/
16-Jul
-- Biden is Finished, But Trump Probably Won’t Live to Re-enter the White House
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/16/biden-is-finished-but-trump-probably-wont-live-to-re-enter-the-white-house/
16-Jul
-- CLASSIC ESSAYS: “Dictatress of the world”: A prophetic 200-year old warning is ignored to our peril
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/16/classic-essays-dictatress-of-the-world-a-prophetic-200-year-old-warning-is-ignored-to-our-peril/
16-Jul
-- The Philippines: Why it is Choosing US Destruction Over Chinese Construction
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/16/the-philippines-why-it-is-choosing-us-destruction-over-chinese-construction/
16-Jul
-- How The West Double-Crossed — and Aims to Conquer — Russia
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/16/how-the-west-double-crossed-and-aims-to-conquer-russia/
16-Jul
-- TRUMP – WOUNDED AND ANGRY – THE GAME HAS CHANGED
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/16/trump-wounded-and-angry-the-game-has-changed/
16-Jul
-- “TOTALITARIAN” ANTI-COMMUNISM: LOADED LANGUAGE STRAIGHT OUT OF CIA, NEO-CON PLAYBOOK
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/16/totalitarian-anti-communism-loaded-language-straight-out-of-cia-neo-con-playbook/
15-Jul
-- The Big Lie is pushing the US Empire and its vassals toward social pandemonium, nuclear confrontation, or both
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/15/the-big-lie-is-pushing-the-us-empire-and-its-vassals-toward-social-pandemonium-nuclear-confrontation-or-both/
15-Jul
-- Prospects for World War 3 (Reposted)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/15/prospects-for-world-war-3-reposted/
14-Jul
-- Biden’s senility, and ours
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/14/bidens-senility-and-ours/
14-Jul
-- Eric Zuesse’s Dispatches: Why the U.S. Regime and Its Colonies Hide the Reality from their Public
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/14/eric-zuesses-dispatches-why-the-u-s-regime-and-its-colonies-hide-the-reality-from-their-public/
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.