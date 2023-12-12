Dr. Kwan Lee is one of the brightest and most informative writers out there. Save these links and read one each day for the next 11 days. You will be smarter and wiser as a result. I promise.

1. https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-inflection-point-a-quasi-suez-moment-the-mask-of-pandora/

2. https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-al-aqsa-flood-the-irresistible-march-of-the-sovereigns-a-medley-of-truly-enlightening-articles/

3. https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-center-of-gravity-of-the-world-is-now-in-china/

4. https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/__trashed/

5. https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/november-2-1917/

6. https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/empire-is-not-imperialism/

7. https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/confucius-or-what-to-do-when-elites-break-the-rules/

8. https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-comprehensive-perspective-for-understanding-the-kakistocratic-feudal-conglomerate-of-the-anglo-zio-american-establishment-kfc-azael-a-future-without-it/

9. https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-ufwd-united-front-work-department-on-religion-religion/

10. https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/professor-jan-oberg/

11. https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/of-minds-men-on-universal-history-the-creation-of-aristocratic-men-part-i-of-iv/