Share this postSeek Truth From Facts FoundationCat McGuire asks Jeff J. Brown about China's 2019-2022 massive response to Covid-19. Here is their short Q&A. A five-minute truth bomb you need to know. China Rising Radio Sinoland 241231Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCat McGuire asks Jeff J. Brown about China's 2019-2022 massive response to Covid-19. Here is their short Q&A. A five-minute truth bomb you need to know. China Rising Radio Sinoland 241231China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!Jeff J BrownDec 31, 20241Share this postSeek Truth From Facts FoundationCat McGuire asks Jeff J. Brown about China's 2019-2022 massive response to Covid-19. Here is their short Q&A. A five-minute truth bomb you need to know. China Rising Radio Sinoland 241231Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareSubscribehttps://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/12/31/cat-mcguire-asks-jeff-j-brown-about-chinas-2019-2022-massive-response-to-covid-19-here-is-their-short-qa-a-five-minute-truth-bomb-you-need-to-know-china-rising-radio-sinoland-241231/Thanks for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share1Share this postSeek Truth From Facts FoundationCat McGuire asks Jeff J. Brown about China's 2019-2022 massive response to Covid-19. Here is their short Q&A. A five-minute truth bomb you need to know. China Rising Radio Sinoland 241231Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare