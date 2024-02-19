1. 6 Reasons why you should hate China: Sarcasm or Propaganda. By: Bumblebuddhist, China Writer’s Group Member Eric Arnow
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/6-reasons-why-you-should-hate-china-sarcasm-or-propaganda-by-bumblebuddhist-china-writers-group-member-eric-arnow/
2. It wasn't the West's favorite Chinese leader, Deng Xiaoping, who eliminated poverty. It was Mao Zedong. In fact, Deng created a lot of misery to gain national wealth.
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/it-wasnt-the-wests-favorite-chinese-leader-deng-xiaoping-who-eliminated-poverty-it-was-mao-zedong-in-fact-deng-created-a-lot-of-misery-to-gain-national-wealth/
3. Chinese "wacky dance" is going around the world!
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/chinese-wacky-dance-is-going-around-the-world/
4. UNDERSTANDING MONEY. By Christopher Francis McIlrath.
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/understanding-money-by-christopher-francis-mcilrath/
Comments
Top
New
Community
No posts