Trump is NOT an “anti-globalist nationalist”— see below— and he also claims that Trump has distanced himself from Bibi Netanyahu genocide machine. Where is his source for this? Trump is one of the most zionist supporting presidents EVER. I cannot believe he is buying this kool aid.

My first thought when I saw the assassination attempt was that this was staged, probably by the Trump people themselves. It’s not implausible. The photo where the SS agent allows him to have his whole chest exposed and she ducks down to allow that photo to be staged, it just seems unreal to me. Do you know Ole Dammegard? He is an expert at detecting and decoding false flags. I actually think that this was a staged event.

I think Trump has already made deals with the deep state to be installed. Look at Covid. He continuously promoted the vaccine, getting millions killed. He also loves Israel and accepted a 100 million dollar donation from Sheldon Adelson’s wife, per Phil Giraldi.

There’s no way that Trump is who they think he is— some kind of savior. I agree with Vanessa Beeley . See last pasted message below:

From Vanessa’s Telegram:

Message to all the dumb cucks who think because I am critical of Trump Middle East policy & #Zionist support, I must be a Biden supporter 🤡

1. I am not from the US. I loathe your entire political system circus & what it has destroyed globally, the millions of innocents it has slaughtered in the name of "national security" and "democracy ". You keep looking for saviours among the billionaire predator class like lemmings, not my problem.

"America first" my *ss. How about justice first? Rebuild everything the US has destroyed. Pay reparations to the survivors of families the US has tortured or eviscerated. Take back the terrorists the US has flooded the world with. And while you are at it, set aside some territory for the State of Israel.

2. I live in the Middle East and I have experienced first hand the catastrophic policies of Trump and Biden. They are two heads of the same racist, supremacist, neocon snake. Cut one off, another grows back.

3. If you think Trump will end wars and stop the genocide in #Palestine you are way dumber than should be allowed. Reading your arguments is like a bad LSD trip and I never had one.

Reminder. Trump

1. Assassinated Soleimani and Mohandes. 2 icons of the Resistance who defeated US #ISIS proxies in Iraq and Syria

2. Scorched earth policy in Syria. Dropped thermal balloons on essential agricultural crops and forestry

3. Introduced Caesar sanctions. Unprecedented coercive measures designed to starve Syrian people

4. Stole Syrian oil depriving Syrian people of fuel, electricity, health care, water.

5. Supports Zionist genocide

6. Increased military footprint in Syria despite claiming he would withdraw

7. Recognised Zionist occupied Golan territory as Zionist not Syrian

8. Introduced Abraham Accords to normalise relations between Gulf states and the genocidal entity. This is Greater Israel in part.

9. He may not have "started" a war but he sure as hell didn't end any. Assassination of Soleimani wasn't escalated into war because of Iran's cool heads only.

Biden and Trump are on the same path. Different methods, same destination. A unipolar world with US cartel controlling all resources.

https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1812733234955853977