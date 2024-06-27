Ben+Billy Bob with their Current Event Summary, Amarynth on the ground covering the Bolivian coup d'état, Jeff exposes Japan's grotesque Yankee occupation and Kwan does Ukraine & Palestine.
Ben+Billy Bob with their hot, latest Current Event Summary!
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/benbilly-bob-with-their-hot-latest-current-event-summary/
Well done, China!
1-Peru resolves Chinese port spat as President prepares to meet Xi
https://globalsouth.co/2024/06/26/peru-resolves-chinese-port-spat-as-president-prepares-to-meet-xi/
And on the very same day of publication, a possible coup in Bolivia. If they do not get this one under control immediately, there will be problems. It is telling that Evo Morales is making the alarm. From what I can see, it is a recolonization effort, but information is still scarce.
2-Possible Coup brewing in Bolivia
https://globalsouth.co/2024/06/26/possible-coup-brewing-in-bolivia/
It is very strange that this possible coup starts off at the same day that Peru knuckles under and solves the case with the Chancay port.
Jeff J. Brown
Japan is so occupied by Uncle Slaughter, it’s embarrassing. 100,000 Yanks. – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/japan-is-so-occupied-by-uncle-slaughter-its-embarrassing-100000-yanks/
Dr. Kwan Lee
Geopolitical Realism versus Ideological Obstinacy on Ukraine, Israel-Hamas and more : A third Way anyone ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/geopolitical-realism-versus-ideological-obstinacy-concerning-the-ukrainian-situation-a-third-way-anyone/
