Ben Tóth's SMOKIN' talking point outline, Paul Edwards on Navalny, Lira, Assange & OMG-Ukie Army harvesting organs out of their own wounded soldiers, PLUS a JB West-JB East bonus! Bon Weekend...
Ben Tóth's talking point outline this week is SMOKIN'!
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/ben-toths-talking-point-outline-this-week-is-smokin/
IMPERIAL CARTOONS. By: Paul Edwards
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/02/26/imperial-cartoons/
Soldiers of the Russian Army found a price list for the organs of Ukrainian militants
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/soldiers-of-the-russian-army-found-a-price-list-for-the-organs-of-ukrainian-militants/
Further reading,