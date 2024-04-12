Matt Ehret's Insights

The Occult Tesla Part 4

Part 1: Newton, Rosicrucianism and the Imperial Control of Science Part 2: Tesla’s Eugenics (and other Black Magick) Part 3: Tesla and his Nazi Friend… The Strangest Friendship In the wake of H.G. Wells’ famous War of the Worlds published in 1898, a wave of “Martian mania” spread across the western world with channelers, mediums and psychics professing to …