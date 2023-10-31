Discover more from Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
China and the West in geopolitics, economies, military and technology
Over 7,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Ben Tóth's amazing outline for today's global zeitgeist-231031
Until Ben Tóth gets his website up and running, he is graciously allowing his show outlines to be published on Seek Truth From Facts. What an incredibly informative format with tons of facts to use!
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/ben-toths-amazing-outline-for-todays-global-zeitgeist-231031/
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.