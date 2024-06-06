Baring his soul! Japanese Leader Apologizes to the Unvaccinated: ‘You Were Right, Vaccines Are Killing Millions of Our Loved Ones’. Plus Peter Koenig and Jeff J. Brown explain the pLandemic.
Japanese Leader Apologizes to the Unvaccinated: ‘You Were Right, Vaccines Are Killing Millions of Our Loved Ones’
Peter Koenig
Jeff J. Brown
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new book, “The Wuhan Cover-Up and the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race”: my detailed review and analysis. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240330
It’s all here: The China Rising Radio Sinoland Covid-19, Chemical and Bioweapon File, Film and Tape Library – CHINA RISING RADIO SINOLAND
I had the flu during the pandemic, a house doctor insisted it was COVID and wanted me to go to a hospital I refused, stayed in bed for a week and lived to tell the tale