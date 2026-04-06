Are JewSA astronauts REALLY flying to the Moon right now - for the FIRST time? We've been lied to so much and now with AI, we may never know. Moon Hoax Library has several new media!
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
The Holohoax, Moon Landing Hoax, Oklahoma City and 9/11 prove that Talmud-Tanakhs can make us believe anything - absolutely anything…
Big Lie Propaganda Machine Illusions = Mass Hysteria and Delusions
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/04/07/are-jewsa-astronauts-really-flying-to-the-moon-right-now-for-the-first-time-weve-been-lied-to-so-much-and-now-with-ai-we-may-never-know-moon-hoax-library-has-several-new-media-radio-sinoland-2/
A to Z support.
Thank you in advance, Jeff
Alipay and WeChat: Chinese phone number: +86-19806711824
Checks or cash: mail to: Jeff J. Brown, 7 rue du Général de Gaulle, Équeurdreville, France 50120
Donorbox: www.donorbox.com, find China Rising Radio Sinoland
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US bank wires: Jeff J. Brown, Bank of Oklahoma, Routing Number/ABA: 103900036, Account: 592243855
Do yourself, your friends, family and colleagues a favor, to make sure all of you are Sino-smart:
Google ebooks (Epub), audiobooks, plus Amazon print books and Kindle:
44 Days Backpacking in China: The Middle Kingdom in the 21st Century, with the United States, Europe and the Fate of the World in Its Looking Glass https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YBKHEAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCkQXRlM
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1484939999/
China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YNmLEAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M
https://www.amazon.com/China-Rising-Capitalist-Socialist-Destinations/dp/0996487042
BIG Red Book on China: Chinese History, Culture and Revolution
https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=6Wl4EAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M
https://www.amazon.com/BIG-Red-Book-China/dp/1673322719/
Author page:
https://www.amazon.com/Mr.-Jeff-J.-Brown/e/B00TX0TDDI
Praise for The China Trilogy:
https://radiosinoland.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/
Jeff J. Brown’s libraries and catalogues A-Z: 1,000s of hours of research, writing, editing and podcasting.
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/04/03/jeff-j-browns-ever-expanding-collection-of-living-libraries-and-catalogues-many-years-and-1000s-of-hours-of-writing-podcasting-take-advantage-of-them-radio-sinoland-2025-year-of-the-snake/