Above: Paul Edwards at an Occupy Wall Street protest

Substack has problems with its links working and Paul Edwards took a hickey this last time around. So, I am reposting his fine piece on The Greanville Post,

1. Paradigm Shift: Is the Malign Spell finally Broken?

And don’t miss our timeless interview, when I had Paul on my show,

2. Paul Edwards and his amazing lifetime of rebellion, on China Rising Radio Sinoland 181116

To see why Western empire is desperately trying to crush China’s juggernaut development, here is an informative article that tells the story,

3. China is the world’s sole manufacturing superpower: A line sketch of the rise. By CEPR

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/china-is-the-worlds-sole-manufacturing-superpower-a-line-sketch-of-the-rise-by-cepr/

Western empire also can’t stand the fact that countries around the world love cooperating with the Chinese, because they actually build things that help their peoples and Baba Beijing does not do color revolutions. Here is a good overview,

4. Reality and Rhetoric: Chinese Development Projects in Developing Countries - Global Research - Centre for Research on Globalization

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/reality-and-rhetoric-chinese-development-projects-in-developing-countries/

