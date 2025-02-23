Apollo Moon Hoax Library. More than half of all Russians and Brits agree it is one big propaganda scam. How long are you going to keep being a sucker?
Pictured above: the Russians were at least one decade ahead of the US in the space race and always joked, "The big difference between our space program is that the United States has Hollywood"!
Watch the show, read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/02/12/apollo-moon-hoax-library/
Amazing compilation, Jeff.
Yes, Dave McGowan’s book is a fabulous, funny-as-hell read.
Two of your primary links appeared in an interesting discussion with Fadi Lama @fadilama on this topic over here on what is turning out to be an excellent series on “Mass Psychology in Geopolitics”
https://fadilama.substack.com/p/mass-psychology-in-geopolitics-2
Fadi offered a link to the most comprehensive documentary American Moon
• American Moon. Luogocomune2, YouTube, Oct 15, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpuKu3F0BvY
and I offered the link to Dave McGowan’s ‘Wagging the Moondoggie’.
• Dave McGowan – “Wagging the Moondoggie”
https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/moondoggie/
(It is now available as an audio read - see link within.)
One of the comments on the final Part XIV reads:
"MattD on December 29, 2018 at 10:37 pm
There are a number of hoax researchers/presenters out there these days, but I have yet to come across anything that so thoroughly eviscerates any notion that the supposed “moon landings” were real as these articles. RIP Dave, you did great work.”
__________
One of my favourite quips comes from (Dr) Don Pettit (The look on Dr Pettit’s face is priceless – like a serious goldfish)
“
I’d go to the moon in a nanosecond.
The problem is we don’t have the technology to do that anymore.
We used to but we ... aah ... destroyed that technology and ... aah ... it’s a painful process to build it back again.“
“
Dr” Don Pettit (NASA Astronaut - from around 9:41 here:
• The Two Most Hilarious Things NASA Has Ever Said - Truthstream Media
https://youtu.be/SC2Qj8HsMK8?t=581
T
here are some very entertaining comments, for example:
• Q: Why can’t America go to the moon again?
• A: Stanley Kubrick is dead.
_________
For a lighter take, here is JP Sears (AwakenWithJP)
• 13 Reasons Why the Moon Landing was FAKE - Ultra Spiritual life episode 125 - AwakenWithJP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhxTwcslfCY