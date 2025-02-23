Pictured above: the Russians were at least one decade ahead of the US in the space race and always joked, "The big difference between our space program is that the United States has Hollywood"!

Watch the show, read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,

Where to find me…

My books:

https://radiosinoland.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks

China Rising Radio Sinoland:

https://www.radiosinoland.com

I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/

And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days

Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeekTruthFromFacts

STFF Substack: