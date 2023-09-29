Discover more from Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Another day in the life on the streets of China
From a fan: Jeff, you are really doing Americans a great favor, if only they could see what you offer, making China's reality show up in so many simple, uncomplex but highly significant ways.
Van Gogh traffic boxes
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707172415988797828?s=20
Audiobooks on the high seas
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707177374297833509?s=20
Styrofoam magnate
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707179052497617076?s=20
Evening workout
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707180294200307782?s=20
Solar phone charger
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707181686117810208?s=20
Public argument
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707186040069660842?s=20
A feast for the kitchen god
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707189090523947494?s=20
Public performances
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707195521444802976?s=20
Public performances short clip
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707196634734748119?s=20
Table setting cleaning ritual