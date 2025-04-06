An incredible thread on Trump's tariffs. Are they madness or genius? China Writers Peter Man, Amarynth Flower, Jeff J. Brown and guests are participating. Join in the conversation!
Red Hot Tariff Wars
https://chinawritersfaculty.boards.net/thread/101/red-hot-tariff-trade-wars
They aren’t madness. They’re not solely about tariffs, either. Trump’s agenda is about what should have been done 6 decades ago. He is destroying the globalist order and establishing the natural order of individual sovereign nation states. Secure borders, elected “ By The People “ government, lateral trade, economic and national security that starts with energy independence, manufacturing capacity and the supplies and minerals needed to assure we are able to sustain our needs and independence.
Essentially, he is crushing the global bureaucracy - the WEF, UN,WHO,Trilateral Commission, NGOs, other “ orgs”, the Marxist/Islamist Red/Green/Brown Alliance of CommunoIslamoFascism , the deliberate “ migrant “ insurrection and in doing so, thwarting the global elite Agenda 2030/Great Reset/Build Back Better “Brave New World” A tyrannical One World Government technocratic feudal system. Lorded over by megalomaniacal sociopathic control freaks.
To really decipher the scope, scale, sequence of “ events” where we are now, how we got here and the playbook… Google “ Aldous Huxley/Mike Wallace Interview 1958”, “ Welch Speech 1958” ( where he savaged the UN) and “ Aldous Huxley Interview, France 1961’. When Huxley, gravely concerned, expresses his fear that the global elites with their kleptocorporate multinational monopolism, technological advancement, Pharma, orchestrated global media mockingbird propaganda and bureaucratic metastasis … was using his sardonic 1931 work of pure fiction-Brave New World -as the playbook.
He’d written it as a warning
Huxley , Welch, Orwell, Serling, McCluhan… too prescient to dismiss as quirky or “ out there”. Everybody was put here for a reason. They were here to warn us that if we didn’t wake up, we would be the architects of our own demise. Huxley said it best. “ Sleepwalking into willful servitude”