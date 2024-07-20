Share this post
Amir waxes "significant theses", Cynthia has dirt on America's secret police, Godfree explains Chinese law and Matt is nostalgic for JFK.
Amir Khan
hmachine1949’s Newsletter
Some significant theses
If it is worth your while to follow me at this blog, you should know the thematic fronts I seek to maintain are as follows. Such fronts of course are fluid and subject to revision and possibly retraction. But I have been blogging long enough to see my own thoughts, crystallizing in real time, toward the following theses…
2 days ago · 2 likes · hmachine1949
Cynthia Chung
Through A Glass Darkly
The Origins of America’s Secret Police
“Know Thyself, Nothing to Excess, Surety Brings Ruin” – inscribed at the Temple of Apollo at Delphi Many are aware of the Apollo at Delphi inscription and associate it as words of wisdom, after all, the Temple at Delphi was at the center of global intelligence. Kings, emperors, statesmen, generals from all quarters of the ancient world would travel to the T…
a year ago · 95 likes · 17 comments · Cynthia Chung
Godfree Roberts
Here Comes China
China: Headline vs. Law
The Law Anyone who commits any of the following acts of provocation and disturbing social order shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of not more than five years criminal detention or public surveillance: Beating others at will and the circumstances are egregious…
2 days ago · 8 likes · Godfree Roberts
Matt Ehret
Rising Tide Foundation
Remembering John F. Kennedy’s Vision for the Future that Should Have Been
By Matthew Ehret “Man holds in his mortal hands the power to abolish all forms of human poverty and all forms of human life. And yet the same revolutionary beliefs for which our forebears fought are still at issue around the globe….” President Kennedy, 1961 Inaugural Address…
2 days ago · 9 likes · Rising Tide Foundation