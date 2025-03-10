Amir Khan, "Doctor Shakespeare" tells why everybody always gets the Old Bard wrong. "The Death of Hamlet", his latest book is our discussion. Radio Sinoland 250310
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
Watch the show, read the summary and transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/03/10/amir-khan-doctor-shakespeare-tells-why-everybody-always-gets-the-old-bard-wrong-the-death-of-hamlet-his-latest-book-is-our-discussion-radio-sinoland-250310/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.