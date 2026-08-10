Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Patterson's avatar
Dave Patterson
3h

I support whatr you do jeff but day after day of click click click to nowhere is losing you friends

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff J Brown · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture