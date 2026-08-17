Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #44: Shihezi's Zhou Enlai Memorial shows just how much Baba Beijing prioritizes Muslim Xinjiang Province and his importance in China's Communist Revolution.
Red Pill or Blue Pill, take your pick. I took the red one several years ago and haven't looked back. I refuse to die an ignorant asshole.
With two additional articles about Zhou Enlai to get avoid the Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s projectile vomit…
Jeff explains. With 11 photos.
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/08/16/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-44-shihezis-zhou-enlai-memorial-shows-just-how-much-baba-beijing-prioritizes-muslim-xinjiang-province-and-his-importance-in-chinas-communist-revolution-je/
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Thank you in advance, Jeff
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Google ebooks (Epub), audiobooks, plus Amazon print books and Kindle:
44 Days Backpacking in China: The Middle Kingdom in the 21st Century, with the United States, Europe and the Fate of the World in Its Looking Glass https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YBKHEAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCkQXRlM
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1484939999/
China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YNmLEAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M
https://www.amazon.com/China-Rising-Capitalist-Socialist-Destinations/dp/0996487042
BIG Red Book on China: Chinese History, Culture and Revolution
https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=6Wl4EAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M
https://www.amazon.com/BIG-Red-Book-China/dp/1673322719/
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Praise for The China Trilogy:
https://radiosinoland.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/