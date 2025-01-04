Share this postSeek Truth From Facts FoundationAMAZING! General Sams’ Bubonic Plague Ship Is Discovered! With photos inside and out! By: Thomas Powell, author of "The Secret Ugly" and co-founder of the Bioweapon Truth Commission. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAMAZING! General Sams’ Bubonic Plague Ship Is Discovered! With photos inside and out! By: Thomas Powell, author of "The Secret Ugly" and co-founder of the Bioweapon Truth Commission. A detective story extraordinaire not to be missed...Jeff J BrownJan 04, 2025Share this postSeek Truth From Facts FoundationAMAZING! General Sams’ Bubonic Plague Ship Is Discovered! With photos inside and out! By: Thomas Powell, author of "The Secret Ugly" and co-founder of the Bioweapon Truth Commission. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareSubscribehttps://chinarising.puntopress.com/2025/01/04/amazing-general-sams-bubonic-plague-ship-is-discovered-with-photos-inside-and-out-by-thomas-powell-author-of-the-secret-ugly-and-co-founder-of-the-bioweapon-truth-commission/https://www.amazon.com/Secret-Ugly-Hidden-History-Korea/dp/0926664069/Thanks for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareShare this postSeek Truth From Facts FoundationAMAZING! General Sams’ Bubonic Plague Ship Is Discovered! With photos inside and out! By: Thomas Powell, author of "The Secret Ugly" and co-founder of the Bioweapon Truth Commission. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare