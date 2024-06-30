Through A Glass Darkly

RTF invitation June 30: New Age Conscious Evolution brainwashing us into a NWO with Courtenay Turner

This Sunday, join up for the RTF weekly meeting featuring guest speaker Courtenay Turner (subscribe to her excellent podcast here). Courtenay will deliver an interactive lecture followed by a Q and A on the extremely important topic of the roots of the New Age, how it started, how to understand the Theosophical roots of the new age movement, what it says it is vs what it actually is, and what to do about it…