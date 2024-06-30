Amarynth Flower
1-This one is a joke, or perhaps not: Peru’s President, Dina Boluarte, visits China
https://globalsouth.co/2024/06/28/perus-president-dina-boluarte-visits-china/
2-The following one is important for those who follow.
"Richard Medhurst brings together the journalists who continually and consistently covered the Julian Assange court hearings. During the time a poster covered a specific journalist and I covered Kevin Gosztola and followed Joe Lauria. I also wrote updates for the Saker site at the time. This is long, but again worth listening to. The journos feel that Julian Assange won, and they put forward their reasons.
It feels somewhat disconcerting. With Empire Fast Falling, will we ever see such a case again? I would encourage all to read the work of these journalists and ignore the Johnny Come Lately’s that never said a word. These people put in the time and the work and the learning and the education of the public."
https://globalsouth.co/2024/06/28/34540/
3-US/ISRAEL SLAUGHTER OF CHILDREN: Over 20,000 Children Missing In Gaza, With ‘Unknown Number’ In Mass Graves: Report
https://globalsouth.co/2024/06/28/us-israel-slaughter-of-children-over-20000-children-missing-in-gaza-with-unknown-number-in-mass-graves-report/
Chet Ozmun
Chet Ozmun on X: "Chinese Film History: The Life of Wu Xun (1950) On "Communist China's First Banned Film" The Life of Wu Xun (1950) takes on a certain infamy among Western scholars of Chinese film as "the first film banned by Communist China." This is because the film played in theaters for a https://t.co/TCMnJnHjhf" / X
https://x.com/OzmunC/status/1806723586293391631
Cynthia Chung
Jeff J. Brown
Population growth and aging is cause for concern in China. Even more so in USA, UK, S. Korea, Germany, Japan and Thailand, to name a few.
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/population-growth-and-aging-is-cause-for-concern-in-china-even-more-so-in-usa-uk-s-korea-germany-japan-and-thailand-to-name-a-few/
Comments
No posts