Amarynth shares her LatAm perspective on the NATO and SCO summits, adding a fillip from Russian MOFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova on author/spies. Then, Jeff adds one Maria forgot...
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Amarynth Flower
1-This is a reaction to the NATO summit - my comments are threaded into the declaration.
Washington Summit Declaration – NATO – Washington, D.C. 2024.
https://globalsouth.co/2024/07/10/washington-summit-declaration-nato-washington-d-c-2024/
2-Eventually the Astana SCO declaration became available. My comments.
Astana Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
https://globalsouth.co/2024/07/10/astana-declaration-of-the-council-of-heads-of-state-of-the-shanghai-cooperation-organization/
3-Last, Maria Zakharova on western spies.
From Maria Zakharova: On British and other Spies.
https://globalsouth.co/2024/07/10/from-maria-zakharova-on-british-spies/
Jeff J. Brown
Maria Zakharova forget to mention the biggest author/spy of all time: Roald Dahl.
Franklin Roosevelt was assassinated by the British, just like Abraham Lincoln.
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/franklin-roosevelt-was-assassinated-by-the-british-just-like-abraham-lincoln/
