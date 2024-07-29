Amarynth posts a killer Kwan Komment, Amir with sobering news from Palestine, and same said Kwan with a splendid two-fer. It's a China Writers' Monday!
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Amarynth Flower with Dr. Kwan Lee
https://globalsouth.co/2024/07/28/a-rare-westerner-with-some-real-understanding-about-china-xi-is-the-most-formidable-rival/
Amir Khan
Dr. Kwan Lee x2
1-THE BEIJING DECLARATION : Global Conflict Resolution is Now Made in China – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-beijing-declaration-global-conflict-resolution-is-now-made-in-china/
2-The 2024 Olympic Games Are Part of The Training for World War III – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-2024-olympic-games-are-part-of-the-training-for-world-war-iii/
