Matt Ehret's Insights

Calixa Lavallée: Father of Canada’s National Anthem and Lafayette of American music

Many may have heard of the name Calixa Lavallée as the composer of the song “Ô Canada” which officially became the Canadian National anthem one hundred years after it was first produced in 1880. Many know of the name Marquis de Lafayette as the young French nobleman, who changed the course of the American Revolution and devoted his life to the creation o…