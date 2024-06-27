Amarynth Flower is on the ground in South America!
I'm live updating on Bolivia on the thread. We cannot afford to lose any country in the Latin Americas.
It looks like president Luis Arce was well prepared with a second layer of military leaders immediately available for appointment and trying to restore order. This would be a massively important technique demonstrated as to how to win the adventures of the alphabet agencies. The meddling is crystal clear. The plan was drawn up but really, stupidly. The US is expecting people to react as the US would do, and they are simply not doing that.
https://globalsouth.co/
Pepe Escobar
Julian Assange: free at last, but guilty of practicing journalism.
The ruthless, all-powerful U.S. Intel Apparatus will go no holds barred and take no prisoners to punish anyone, anywhere, who dares to expose imperial crimes.
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/06/26/julian-assange-free-at-last-but-guilty-of-practicing-journalism/
Jeff J. Brown
Chinese employees are being given expanded say in how their companies function and decisions made. Capitalism NOT! – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/chinese-employees-are-being-given-expanded-say-in-how-their-companies-function-and-decisions-made-capitalism-not/
