Amarynth has four for 'ya, Cynthia and Matt on Poe and Beethoven, Pepe on the mess called Europe and Jeff shares an open secret nobody wants to admit - even the Chinese!
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Amarynth Flower x4
1-Don’t stop our genocidal war
https://globalsouth.co/2024/06/12/dont-stop-our-genocidal-war/
2-Hamas rejects Joe Biden-proposed deal on freeing hostages
https://globalsouth.co/2024/06/11/hamas-rejects-joe-biden-proposed-deal-on-freeing-hostages/
3-In Cuba
https://globalsouth.co/2024/06/12/in-cuba/
4-But what’s wrong with that? – Global South
https://globalsouth.co/2024/06/12/but-whats-wrong-with-that/
Cynthia Chung and Matt Ehret
Pepe Escobar
The summer of living dangerously: The plutocracy believes that afterwards they can buy the whole thing for a pittance while flies are still laying eggs in European carcasses.
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/06/12/the-summer-of-living-dangerously/
Jeff J. Brown
Psst... Don't tell Uncle Slaughter this, but China has had the world's #1 economy since 2014!
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/psst-dont-tell-uncle-slaughter-this-but-china-has-had-the-worlds-1-economy-since-2014/
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.