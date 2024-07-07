Amarynth has boots on the ground in Latin America x3 and Jeff exposes the West's psychopathy of assassinations.
Amarynth Flower
This is an update on Venezuela - nothing fancy, just updating while we go towards their elections. Venezuela is a very important cog in the wheel of Latin America. In the update there is a comment on the US wanting to 'speak' to Venezuela again. Just reading it will tell you what the underlying motive is.
1-Venezuela Elections
https://globalsouth.co/2024/07/06/venezuela/
Putin at the end of the SCO summit. If anyone can find the final resolution I would be most grateful. I'm preparing an indepth piece on SCO but cannot find that document for love or money.
2-Vladimir Putin speaks at the conclusion of the SCO Heads of State Council Meeting with some comments from me woven into the speech.
https://globalsouth.co/2024/07/06/vladimir-putin-at-the-conclusion-of-the-sco-heads-of-state-council-meeting/
I loved this webinar. The ideas are fresh and the presentations are excellent. It was organized by he International Manifesto Group and Friends of Socialist China.