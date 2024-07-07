Amarynth Flower

This is an update on Venezuela - nothing fancy, just updating while we go towards their elections. Venezuela is a very important cog in the wheel of Latin America. In the update there is a comment on the US wanting to 'speak' to Venezuela again. Just reading it will tell you what the underlying motive is.

1-Venezuela Elections

Putin at the end of the SCO summit. If anyone can find the final resolution I would be most grateful. I'm preparing an indepth piece on SCO but cannot find that document for love or money.

2-Vladimir Putin speaks at the conclusion of the SCO Heads of State Council Meeting with some comments from me woven into the speech.

I loved this webinar. The ideas are fresh and the presentations are excellent. It was organized by he International Manifesto Group and Friends of Socialist China.

3-Gaza and the rise of Multipolarity

Jeff J. Brown

Everybody internalizes that the CIA/Mossad/Military/Banksters killed JFK, not to mention his brother, MLK, MX, Black Panthers, musicians and thousands of others.

