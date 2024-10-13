Share this postAmarynth Flower shows a very blunt and direct criticism by China of the USA. It harks back to Mao Zedong's anti-imperial thunderbolts. The gloves are coming off like never before.jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAmarynth Flower shows a very blunt and direct criticism by China of the USA. It harks back to Mao Zedong's anti-imperial thunderbolts. The gloves are coming off like never before.China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!Jeff J BrownOct 13, 20242Share this postAmarynth Flower shows a very blunt and direct criticism by China of the USA. It harks back to Mao Zedong's anti-imperial thunderbolts. The gloves are coming off like never before.jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareSubscribehttps://chinawritersfaculty.boards.net/thread/57/rules-based-order-operating-systemThanks for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share2Share this postAmarynth Flower shows a very blunt and direct criticism by China of the USA. It harks back to Mao Zedong's anti-imperial thunderbolts. The gloves are coming off like never before.jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
Mao was "Anti-Imperialist" in words only. A complete fraud who signed on with US/NATO Imperialism - and is largely responsible for the demise of the Socialist Camp.
https://lemurinn.is/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/Henry_Kissinger_shakes_hands_with_Mao_Tse-Tung_Chairman_of_Chinese_Communist_Party_-_NARA_-_7062596-670x475.jpg