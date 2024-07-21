Amarynth Flower
1-Comments on Trump’s Acceptance Speech
https://globalsouth.co/2024/07/19/trumps-acceptance-speech/
2-Godfree Roberts and his Here Comes China report - a sweet story as least from my perspective.
https://globalsouth.co/2024/07/20/money-and-tech-on-saturday/
3-Short on Venezuela oil pipeline sabotage.
https://globalsouth.co/2024/07/20/venezuela-runup-to-election-saboteurs-explode-gas-pipeline/
4-From Brian Berletic on the accusations that China is the cause of the explosion of Fentanyl in the United States
https://globalsouth.co/2024/07/20/on-the-dangerous-repeated-lies-told-by-jd-vance-others-about-china-flooding-america-with-fentanyl/
5-Lastly the International Court of Justice delivers its opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories. This is quite miraculous but one has to put in the time to understand it. Did you know that the UN General Assembly asked for this opinion?
https://globalsouth.co/2024/07/19/international-court-of-justice-delivers-its-opinion-on-the-legal-consequences-of-israels-occupation-of-the-palestinian-territories/
