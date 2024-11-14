Share this postAmarynth Flower @ GlobalSouth.co just added an incredible analysis of Trump's "MAGA NOT" cabinet choices. It's the anti-MSM. Not to be missed!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAmarynth Flower @ GlobalSouth.co just added an incredible analysis of Trump's "MAGA NOT" cabinet choices. It's the anti-MSM. Not to be missed!China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!Jeff J BrownNov 14, 20241Share this postAmarynth Flower @ GlobalSouth.co just added an incredible analysis of Trump's "MAGA NOT" cabinet choices. It's the anti-MSM. Not to be missed!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareSubscribeMost lethal eschatological MUMBO-JUMBO & Techno-Controlhttps://chinawritersfaculty.boards.net/thread/73/lethal-eschatological-mumbo-techno-controlThanks for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share1Share this postAmarynth Flower @ GlobalSouth.co just added an incredible analysis of Trump's "MAGA NOT" cabinet choices. It's the anti-MSM. Not to be missed!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare