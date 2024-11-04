LadyB and Gonggong lift-off!

Hello, this is Jeff J. Brown. I'm very excited to give you my first update from Taiwan Province. Now that Evelyne and I are moving here, this is our hotel room. You can see the really groovy wallpaper in the background with the hotel name, Yongleyuan.

Evelyne had a great idea. She has two grandkids, and I've got one granddaughter. She got the idea of ordering their doudous (in French), their teddies and taking pictures with them in our travels. And I thought, that's a good idea. That's something a woman would think of! She gets the credit.

Thus, I ordered a small doll, a flat doll, from a very famous teddy/doll maker called Lilliputiens, in Belgium. I sent a second one to my granddaughter. I've been taking pictures and videos with her. I call her LadyB and she's reversible. She can be a little girl and she can also be a ladybug.

My granddaughter is the inspiration, but I think it's a great way to get information out there for those of you who have not traveled to China, children and adults. The posts are way above my two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter's head. Nevertheless, she can at least see the videos, the photos, and maybe her parents will talk to her about what we're doing.

The problem is that Facebook is shadow banning me, like all the other social media, Substack, Instagram, all of them, except Telegram, Boosty and VK, the Russian ones, they are all shadow banning me.

Of course, I can't even use YouTube anymore, because if I get one more strike, they'll take down my 500 and something videos. I now use Brighteon. That's the life of being someone who is independent from mainstream media slavery and the West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine. On Facebook, people friend me like crazy. But, the numbers stay the same.

Therefore, what I'm going to do is post the Facebook links once a week on China Rising Radio Sinoland with the links. Please go ahead and follow me on Facebook. Maybe it'll work for you. Once every week or so, depending on how many I do, I will also post them on Substack, which is also hugely shadow banning the China Writers’ Group and Seek Truth from Facts Foundation. It's terrible.

I hope you enjoy them. I'm having a lot of fun with them. I think it's going to be a great way to learn about China, for a lot of people out there, besides my granddaughter. And I wish you a good day. Bye-bye.

ADVENTURES IN ASIA WITH LADYB AND GONGGONG

Story #1: 22 October 2024, Paris, France

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/WR7fLS5kbN6ojGWJ/

Story #2: 22 October 2024, Paris

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/PNJt8TvCbnsVAZF9/

Video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1984106335366709

Story #3: 22 October 2024, Paris

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/M8wdDLqQdJYYamtd/

Video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2801103196713056

Story #4: 23 October 2024, Puli Town, Taiwan Province, China

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/hL2Hhw8FyDN7yqXJ/

Story #5: 31 October 2024, Puli Town, Nantou County, Taiwan Province, China

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/KtMC3KhJdax3tRtd/

Story #6: 31 October 2024, Puli Town, Nantou County, Taiwan Province, China

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/vXs1j4t9KRgVdks9/

Story #7: 3 November 2024, Puli Town, Nantou County, Taiwan Province, China

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/avMVPkZvu1NoByhB/

Video: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/xnebx7PkAbTjeLZ8/

Story #8: 3 November 2024, Puli Town, Nantou County, Taiwan Province, China

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/FaLsRone854k7Mfv/

Video: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/jMXnY7SG9ua9uy1s/

