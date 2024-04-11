On the Trail of the Treasonous

The Blip Report for Tuesday, April 9th 2024

Part 11 - Dr. Sun’s THREE Principles The First National Congress of the Kuomintang was held from January 20th to 30th 1924, to begin to put together the framework and structure of the party – establishing the Central Executive Committee, and the eight Bureaus - for Organization, Propaganda, Youth, Labor, Farmers, Women, Overseas Chinese, Military Affairs…