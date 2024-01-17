A virtuous China Writers' Group circle of knowledge and understanding: Kwan Lee introduces and shares a masterpiece by Matt Ehret. In four-course meal for the mind. Enjoy the feast!
CWG members Kwan Lee and Matt Ehret can be found here,
Kwan’s Korner – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/
The Canadian patriot – A Sovereign Voice in a Chorus of Nations
1. The Kakistocratic Feudal Conglomerate of the Anglo-Zio-American Establishment (KFC-AZAEL) (Part I of IV) – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-kakistocratic-feudal-conglomerate-of-the-anglo-zio-american-establishment-kfc-azael-part-i-of-iv/
2. The Kakistocratic Feudal Conglomerate of the Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment (KFC-AZAEL) (Part II of IV) – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-kakistocratic-feudal-conglomerate-of-the-anglo-zio-american-establishment-kfc-azael-part-ii-of-iv/
3. The Kakistocratic Feudal Conglomerate of the Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment (KFC-AZAEL) (Part III of IV) – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-kakistocratic-feudal-conglomerate-of-the-anglo-zio-american-establishment-kfc-azael-part-iii-of-iv/
4. The Kakistocratic Feudal Conglomerate of the Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment (KFC-AZAEL) (Part IV of IV) – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-kakistocratic-feudal-conglomerate-of-the-anglo-zio-american-establishment-kfc-azael-part-iv-of-iv/
