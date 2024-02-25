A slap in the face to Uncle Slaughter and Israhell. China's ICJ testimony: Palestinians have the right to armed resistance, according to international law!
THANK YOU, BABA BEIJING! EIGHT MINUTES OF SEARING TRUTH!
From what I’ve read an armed occupier has an obligation to protect the civilians of the area they are occupying. An occupier does not have the right of self defence and the armed populace of the area being occupied under force can respond with deadly force.
Israel and USA are two terrorist states, run by what can best be described as Mafia governance. Warmongering, war crimes and genocide are in their DNA, which just a quick research makes clear. Thankfully we have China and Russia which steadily more counter US hegemony and hypocrisy.