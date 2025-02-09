Remember, this platform is horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, click on each member’s icon to keep up with their work!

Referenced article,

You believe Mao Zedong killed millions of his own people and destroyed the country. The citizens admire and venerate him for creating New China and making it a world power. Only one side can be right. Which is it?

Reader comment:

That's ridiculous! Of course both things can be true!!

My short reply:

Thanks for your comment, which is not an uncommon one.

In reality, this cannot be true. Mao Zedong could not have doubled the population in 26 years to one billion people by killing off 40-80 million citizens.

Western actuaries have done detailed census research on 20th-century China and could find no genocide.

More importantly, if Mao were a mass-murdering country destroyer, he would have lost the Heavenly Mandate, the citizens would have stormed the palace, as they always did for 5,000 years when governments failed them, to demand new leadership.

Chinese peasants were heavily armed 1949-1980, as trained citizen militias, in case of invasion: machine guns, grenades and launchers, flame throwers and rifles. Why didn't they rise up, as they always had done for millennia? Because everything Westerners have been brainwashed about Mao Zedong is Big Lie Propaganda Machine vomit.

The Chinese understand all this, which is why Mao will always be loved and respected as the Father of liberated New China. As Deng Xiaoping said, his portrait will never leave Tiananmen Square.

Prosperity to you in this Year of the Wood Snake 2025!

Jeff

