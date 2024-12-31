ALL LINKS AND REFERENCES TO FIND EVERYTHING ARE AT THE END…

This is Jeff J. Brown, China Rising Radio Sinoland, Seek Truth From Facts Foundation, the China Writers’ Group, the Bioweapon Truth Commission and I could go on and on. The title today is A look back at 2024, my workload and production to earn your trust and financial support. You decide. Happy New Year of the Snake 2025.

In spite of the fact that Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Quora, SoundCloud, StumbleUpon/Mix, Substack, TikTok, Tumblr, X, and YouTube are either heavily censoring me or ban me completely, I was able to do the following in 2024, in between teaching online to pay the bills, because of a limited retirement income. I'm doing these in alphabetical order.

Number 1, Adventures in Asia with LadyB and GongGong. I just started a new series. I've gotten 15 or 16 done already. Short, audiovisual reports about life here in Asia, since we moved here to Taiwan Province, China in October of 2024. I think you all will really love them.

Number 2, Bioweapon Truth Commission. I am a cofounder and the curator of the Bioweapon Truth Commission and was able to add hundreds of new videos, articles, images, recordings, etcetera.

Number 3, the flagship China Rising Radio Sinoland. 1,015 posts this year, 6,500,000 page views. It is the bellwether around which everything else revolves.

Number 3, China-Tech invention, innovation, technology, research and development, past, present, future: 5,000 years of progress, a China Rising Radio Sinoland living document. I was able to add 100s and 100s of new references to this massive and fascinating database.

Number 4, China Tech News Flash! I am still maintaining it. It has 104 audiovisual reports that are really, really interesting.

Number 5, China Writers’ Faculty (CWF). I helped China Writer Group member Amarynth Flower launch our new message board to engage the fans.

Number 6, China Writers’ Group (CWG). I created and heavily promoted the finest stable of riders on the Internet. See the members below, in this esteemed and incredibly informative group.

Number 7, Corruption. I did a special 4-part series on China Rising Radio Sinoland.

Number 8, COVID pLandemic. I added substantially to this repertoire. The ultimate article to read, if you can take the time, is Robert F. Kennedy Junior's new book. I did a book review of “The Wuhan Cover-Up and the terrifying bioweapons arm race”. It has my detailed review and analysis that is the alpha and the omega to understand, where COVID-19 came from and where it is going.

Number 9, Dirty dark secrets of D-Day, France, 6 June 1944 with crucial background in World War II China and Japan. I did a lot of research and found more information to update this incredible exposé, offered in English, French and Chinese.

Number 10, Guest Posts. I posted a number of excellent guest posts on both China Rising Radio Sinoland and Seek Truth From Facts.

Number 11, Huawei Online Resource Collection. I added to this and have kept it up to date.

Number 12, Interviews. I did 37 as show host, show guest, or written exchanges. I'm not gonna read the names here, but you can, check them out below A-Z, no y or z, but it got close.

Number 13. Irina Crutcher Boyko's running blog in English. Critical articles, comments, and analysis about the USSR and Russia. I have kept it up to date.

Number 14, Jay Janson. The Jay Janson archives are here to celebrate the life of a nonagenarian, antiwar, anti-imperialist, anti-globalist anti-capitalist hero. I've kept it up to date and Jay and I stay in touch.

Number 15, JB West and JB East Present: See You in the Hague! James Bradley and I wrapped up 70 shows from 2022 until early 2024, that garnered 2,500,000 visitors. They have been incredibly popular.

Number 16, Mao Zedong. With much thanks to the China Writers’ Group.

I added the Mao Encyclopedia for Dummies, the Little Red Book on Mao Zedong, and I've started a new series called Great Moments in Mao-Era Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Invention and Innovation.

Number 17, Seek Truth From Facts Foundation (STFF). I founded it. It's a US nonprofit, and it already has 641 posts and 1,500,000 page views in its 1st year.

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation brings together a stellar group of authors, journalists, historians, and researchers who collectively offer one of the finest bodies of work on the Internet.

Number 18, Tiananmen Square Library. It was expanded. This web page has by far the biggest and best library of articles, videos, podcasts, and images about 1989's Tiananmen Square protest. Something for everyone. China Rising Radio Sinoland. Continually updated.

Again, members of China Writers’ Group, I owe them thanks for helping make it even better this year.

Number 19, Sputnik News. I wrote pro bono for Sputnik News many times to make their reports shine. Those have been very popular.

Number 20, Substack. I made 564 posts heavily promoting the China Writers’ Group and Seek Truth From Facts.

In spite of being – yes – in spite of being massively shadow banned by the very same Substack. It's shameful.

Number 21, The Greanville Post. I promoted it weekly on Seek Truth From Facts and China Writers’ Group, with roundups covering all of Patrice's critical work.

Thank you to all who have supported me financially in 2024 or reached out to communicate.

Below are all the ways you can support me financially, including in China with WeChat and Alipay, then hyperlinks to the 21 referenced works.

This is Jeff J. Brown, China Rising Radioland signing out. Happy New Year of the Snake 2025, and keep watching!

2024

1-Adventures in Asia with LadyB and Gonggong: www.chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=ladyb

2-Bioweapon Truth Commission: www.bioweapontruth.com

3-China Rising Radio Sinoland (CRRS): 1,015 posts, 6.5 million page views,

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/

3-China Tech: Invention, Innovation, Technology, Research and Development – Past, Present, Future – 5,000 Years of Progress. A China Rising Radio Sinoland Living Document. By: Jeff J. Brown

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/03/20/china-tech-invention-innovation-technology-research-and-development-past-present-future-5000-years-of-progress-a-china-rising-radio-sinoland-living-document/

4-China Tech News Flash!: www.chinatechnewsflash.com

5-China Writers Faculty: I helped CWG member Amarynth Flower launch our new message board, to engage the fans,

https://chinawritersfaculty.boards.net/

6-China Writers’ Group (CWG): I created and heavily promoted the finest stable of writers on the internet.

7-Corruption: special 4-part series on CRRS, www.chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=corruption

8-Covid pLandemic: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/03/07/its-all-here-the-china-rising-radio-sinoland-covid-19-chemical-and-bioweapon-file-film-and-tape-library/

www.chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=covid+vaccine+vax

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new book- “The Wuhan Cover-Up and the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race”: my detailed review and analysis. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240330, https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/03/30/robert-f-kennedy-jr-s-new-book-the-wuhan-cover-up-and-the-terrifying-bioweapons-arms-race-my-detailed-review-and-analysis-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240330/

9- Dirty, dark secrets of D-Day France, 6 June 1944, with crucial background in World War II China and Japan. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240606 （English, French and Mandarin): https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/06/06/dirty-dark-secrets-of-d-day-france-6-june-1944-with-crucial-background-in-world-war-ii-china-and-japan-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240606/

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/06/06/les-secrets-sales-et-sombres-du-jour-j-en-france-le-6-juin-1944-avec-des-antecedents-cruciaux-de-la-seconde-guerre-mondiale-en-chine-et-au-japon-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240606/

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/06/06/english-%e4%b8%ad%e6%96%87-dirty-dark-secrets-of-d-day-france-6-june-1944-%e6%b3%95%e5%9b%bdd%e6%97%a5%e8%82%ae%e8%84%8f%e5%92%8c%e9%bb%91%e6%9a%97%e7%9a%84%e7%a7%98%e5%af%86%ef%bc%8c%e5%8f%91-3/

10-Guest posts: www.chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=guest and https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/

11- Huawei Online Resource Collection. By: China Rising Radio Sinoland and China Tech News Flash! / 华为在线资源收集。 崛起中的中国的常客和中国科技新闻快讯！写的,

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2021/02/20/huawei-online-resource-collection-by-china-rising-radio-sinoland-and-china-tech-news-flash-%e5%8d%8e%e4%b8%ba%e5%9c%a8%e7%ba%bf%e8%b5%84%e6%ba%90%e6%94%b6%e9%9b%86%e3%80%82-%e5%b4%9b%e8%b5%b7/

12-Interviews: 37 as show host, show guest or written exchanges,

Alex Krainer, Anonymous ROK, Betsie-a fan, Blowback of Empire Show, Bruce Lerro, Carlos García Hernández, Cat McGuire, Colin Brace, Cynthia Pooler, Don Hank, Dr. T.P. Wilkinson, Ian Hudson, Indrajit "Indi" Samarajiva, John Potash, Josh Snider, Kevin Barrett, Mario Cavalo, Nima R. Alkhorshid, Rainer Shea, Richard Cook, Robert Vannrox, Steven Sahiounie, Thomas Powell, Victoria Slakey and William F. Engdahl.

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2019/02/22/interview-catalogue-for-china-rising-radio-sinoland-and-jeff-j-brown/

13-Irina Crutcher Boyko’s running blog in English: critical articles, comments and analysis about the USSR and Russia, now on China Rising Radio Sinoland.

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2021/08/05/irina-crutcher-boykos-running-blog-in-english-critical-articles-comments-and-analysis-about-the-ussr-and-russia-now-on-china-rising-radio-sinoland/

14-Jay Janson: The Jay Janson Archives are here! Celebrate the life of a nonagenarian antiwar, anti-imperial, anti-global capitalist hero!

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/04/30/the-jay-janson-archives-are-here-celebrate-the-life-of-a-nonagenarian-antiwar-anti-imperial-anti-global-capitalist-hero/



15-JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! Wrapped up 70 shows 2022-2024, that garnered 2.5 million visitors.

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/06/05/jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-our-complete-show-library-continually-updated/

16-Mao Zedong, with much thanks from the China Writers’ Group:

The Mao Encyclopedia for Dummies. Updated and it's all here: books, articles, movies, visuals. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240103, https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/01/03/the-mao-encyclopedia-for-dummies-updated-and-its-all-here-books-articles-movies-visuals-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240103/

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/01/03/the-mao-encyclopedia-for-dummies-updated-and-its-all-here-books-articles-movies-visuals-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240103/

The Little Red Book on Mao Zedong. By: The China Writers’ Group. With free, downloadable PDF ebook! https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/12/25/the-little-red-book-on-mao-zedong-by-the-china-writers-group-with-free-downloadable-pdf-ebook/

Great Moments in Mao-Era Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Invention and Innovation, www.chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=great+moments

17-Seek Truth From Facts Foundation (STFF): founded, 641 posts, 1.5 million page views in its first year.

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation brings together a stellar group of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who collectively offer one of the finest bodies of works on the Internet.

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/

18-Tiananmen Square Library expanded: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/06/04/this-webpage-has-by-far-the-biggest-and-best-library-of-articles-videos-podcasts-and-images-about-1989s-tiananmen-square-protests-something-for-everyone-china-rising-radio-sinoland-continually/

19-Sputnik News: wrote pro bono many times to make their reports shine: www.chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=sputnik

20-Substack: 564 posts, heavily promoting CWG and STFF, in spite of being massively shadow banned by the very same Substack.

21-The Greanville Post: I promote it weekly on STFF and CWG, with roundups covering all of Patrice’s critical work, www.chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=patrice+greanville