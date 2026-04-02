Godfree Roberts
China as Global Leader: How the Iran War, Strait of Hormuz and Palestine Shifted Power from West to East
For the first time in 500 years, Islam controls the Strait of Hormuz and Bab-al-Mandab. China’s 75 years of support for Palestine and decades of patient diplomacy are paying off big time.
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s Judeo-Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…
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